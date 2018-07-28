On Saturday, July 28 Bayern Munich and Manchester City will face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for an International Champions Cup match.

This is the last of three matches in a week for Bayern Munich. Last Saturday the squad took on Paris Saint-Germain in Austria and earne a 3-1 victory. On Wednesday Bayern lost 2-0 to Juventus at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.

This is also the third and final match for Manchester City in this series of friendlies. After losing 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund at Soldier Field Manchester City faced Liverpool at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and fell 2-1.

How to Watch

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN