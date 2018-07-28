Figure out how to see Manchester City go up against Bayern Munich on July 28.
On Saturday, July 28 Bayern Munich and Manchester City will face off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami for an International Champions Cup match.
This is the last of three matches in a week for Bayern Munich. Last Saturday the squad took on Paris Saint-Germain in Austria and earne a 3-1 victory. On Wednesday Bayern lost 2-0 to Juventus at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia.
This is also the third and final match for Manchester City in this series of friendlies. After losing 1-0 to Borussia Dortmund at Soldier Field Manchester City faced Liverpool at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey and fell 2-1.
How to Watch
Time: 7 p.m. ET
TV channel: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Live stream: WatchESPN