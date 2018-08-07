How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Roma: ICC Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Figure out how to watch Real Madrid face off against Roma on Tuesday, Aug. 7.

By Khadrice Rollins
August 07, 2018

On Tuesday Aug. 7, Real Madrid and Roma will play each other in an International Champions Cup match at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

This is one of the final matches of the series of friendlies and it will feature two squads that split their first two matches of the event.

Real Madrid lost to Manchester United 2-1 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami in its first match of the ICC, and then picked up a 3-1 victory over Juventus at FedExField.

Roma also opened the ICC with a lost as it saw Tottenham run away with a 4-1 win in San Diego, but the Italian squad responded with a 4-2 victory over Barcelona at AT&T Stadium.

How to Watch

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN, ESPNews, ESPN Deportes

Live stream: WatchESPN

