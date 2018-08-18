Everton will host Southampton at Goodison Park on Ssaturday in the second week of English Premier League action. Both teams earned one point to kick off their respective campaigns.

Everton finished with a 2-2 draw at Wolverhampton FC thanks to Brazilian signee Richarlison, who scored two goals in his club debut. First-year manager Marco Silva will have to make due without its captain and defender Phil Jagielka, who will serve a one-game suspension for a red card against Wolverhampton.

Southampton manager Mark Hughes will hope to see improvement from his side after a scoreless draw against Burnley last weekend. Forward Danny Ings, who joined the Saints on loan from Liverpool on Deadline Day, will try to find the net for the first time with his new club. He attempted three shots against Burnley in his debut.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV channel: None in USA

Live stream: You can watch the match via NBCSports.com (Gold) or FuboTV.

