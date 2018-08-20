How To Watch Crystal Palace vs. Liverpool: Premier League Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Liverpool face Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Aug. 20.

By Kaelen Jones
August 20, 2018

Crystal Palace will host Liverpool on Monday at Sehhurt Park in one of the more intriguing matchups of the early English Premier League slate.

Liverpool enters the matchup as the league leaders following a convincing 4-0 win over West Ham United. Mohamed Salah scored early before Sadio Mané notched a brace and substitute Daniel Sturridge netted a goal on his first touch of the contest to wrap up a brilliant showing from last season's Champions League runner ups.

Crystal Palace enters with some momentum on its side. Despite maintaining just 33% possession against Fulham last week, the Eagles generated 12 chances (10 on target) en route to a 2-0 win.

How to Watch

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC Sports Network

Live stream: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Live, FuboTV

