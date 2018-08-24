Las Vegas Soccer Team Will Let Fans Fight Over $5,000 Dropped From a Helicopter

Well that’s a better giveaway than a bobblehead. 

By Dan Gartland
August 24, 2018

Las Vegas Lights FC of the USL is hoping to draw fans to the stadium with a promotion way better than a bobblehead or T-shirt giveaway. 

At the team’s game against LA Galaxy II on Sept. 8, a helicopter will drop $5,000 from the sky and 200 preselected fans will be on the field to pick up as much cash as they can. 

That sounds like it could quickly descend into anarchy. What denomination are the bills going to be? Are they worried that the wind from the chopper’s blades could blow the bills into the stands, where even more people will fight over it? Will there be a referee to hand out red cards for people who get too aggressive?

Other promotions the team is running next month include a Mexican Independence Day celebration, a tailgate for people who work in the service industry and, yes, a bobblehead giveaway. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)