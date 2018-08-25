AC Milan kicks off its 2018-19 Serie A season when it visits Napoli on Saturday.

Last weekend, AC Milan was idle after its match vs. Genoa was postponed following the Genoa bridge tragedy. The Rossoneri finished sixth in the Serie A table last season but hope to improve in their second year under manager Gennaro Gattuso and after a summer of major roster turnover.

Napoli, under new manager Carlo Ancelotti, is coming off a 2-1 victory over Lazio to open up its campaign. Arkadiusz Milik and Lorenzo Insigne each netted for the club in the win.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV: None in USA

Live stream: You can stream the match on ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.