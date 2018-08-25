How to Watch Real Valladolid vs. Barcelona: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Real Valladoid vs. Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday, Aug. 25.

By Kaelen Jones
August 25, 2018

Lionel Messi leads Barcelona as it visits Real Valladolid in the second week of La Liga play.

Last weekend, Barcelona recorded a 3-0 win against Alavés to open the season. Messi registered a brace to open his account for the season. Philippe Coutinho also chipped in with his first goal of the season, as Barcelona won a La Liga-record 10th straight opening day contest.

Newly-promoted Valladolid is coming off a scoreless draw against Girona in which it mustered just two total shots for the game and maintained 32% possession.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

 

