Manchester United manager José Mourinho ended a postgame press conference on a fiery note after suffering home defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Monday.

Mourinho's side was shut out, 3-0, by Spurs, handing Man United its second straight loss three games into the campaign. Monday's result—preceded by an uninspiring 3-2 loss to newly promoted Brighton—further stoked speculation that Mourinho could be removed from his post as the Red Devils' manager.

Likely fed up with rumors and recent results, Mourinho demanded respect despite his club's 1-0-2 record to begin the season.

"Just to finish, do you know that—what was the result?" Mourinho asked media, holding up three fingers. "Three, nil. Three, nil. You know what this means? Three, nil. But also means three premierships, and I won more premierships alone than the other 19 [current English Premier League] managers together. Three for me, and two for them."

Jose Mourinho just wants a little R-E-S-P-E-C-T (via @TelemundoSports)pic.twitter.com/GTHdRpXqJu — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) August 27, 2018

As Mourinho walked away from the presser, he called out, "Respect, please. Respect. Respect. Respect, respect, respect."

In his managerial career, Mourinho has won three Premier League titles at the helm of Chelsea FC, winning two (2004-05, 2005-06) during his first spell with the club, and another (2014-15) during his second tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Only two other current managers in the Premier League have won titles in English's top flight: Manchester City's Pep Guardiola, who won last season's title with the club, and West Ham's Manuel Pelligrini, who won the 2013-14 premiership title with Manchester City.

Since taking over Man United in May 2016, Mourinho has yet to capture a Premier Leauge title. He has secured one FA Community Shield (2016), one English League Cup (2016-17), and one UEFA Europa League title (2017).