Two Premier League powers meet in an important early-season clash, as Manchester United welcomes Tottenham to Old Trafford on Monday.

Man United is in need of a statement win, despite the season being only a couple of games old. The hysteria surrounding manager Jose Mourinho hasn't calmed–especially after a stunning loss to Brighton last week–and instead has picked up steam in the aftermath of more off-field comments about Paul Pogba and by the star's agent. A strong showing against a stout opponent would go a long way in putting the focus back on the field for United.

Tottenham, meanwhile, has opened the season with a pair of wins over Newcastle and Fulham, but Man United is the first serious test for Mauricio Pochettino's largely unchanged side from a season ago. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is in the starting XI for Tottenham just days after being arrested for drunk driving and spending his Friday morning in police custody.

Mourinho made six changes to his lineup, an obvious statement to his locker room. One of the holdovers, Fred, nearly scored off the opening kick, firing right of Lloris's goal as Man United came out looking to strike right away.

United had an even more golden opportunity in the 17th minute. After a horrible Danny Rose back pass, Romelu Lukaku was able to round an on-rushing Lloris on the right side of the box and was facing a gaping-open net. He pushed his angled chance wide of the far post, though, spoiling the empty-net opportunity and keeping the match scoreless, much to the Old Trafford faithful's chagrin.

Lukaku with a brilliant shot. Build this man a statue. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TricGmT6zU — el maèstro (@_edanto) August 27, 2018

Lukaku scuffed another chance in the 19th minute after Luke Shaw's excellent work to get forward and cut back a cross for the Belgian striker, who couldn't hit it with full power and made for a simple Lloris save.

Tottenham's first chance came off a giveaway from Nemanja Matic, who made his season debut after an injury in preseason. It gifted Dele Alli the ball going at the United goal, but Chris Smalling went to ground and came up with a pristine tackle to take the ball off his countryman's foot before he could test David De Gea.

The end-to-end action picked up from there, with Lucas Moura taken down on a shoulder-to-shoulder challenge by Phil Jones in the box, only for his penalty shouts to go unheard. On the other side, Fred was given space in the Tottenham box and cut back to his left foot, only to curl his left-footed chance wide of the far post.

In the 34th minute, United had two great chances go begging. First, Pogba took a layoff pass and drilled a 20-yard bullet at Lloris, who made the save. Off the second wave of attack, Matic wound up with a deflection that just evaded the goal and trickled out for a corner instead.

Here are the lineups for both teams:

The match kicks off a big week for both clubs, as they'll learn their Champions League group fate in Thursday's draw in Monaco.