Man Utd Board Backing Jose Mourinho to Turn Fortunes Around Despite Demoralising Spurs Defeat

Manchester United's board are firmly behind Jose Mourinho despite Monday night's 3-0 thrashing by Tottenham, report BBC Sport.

Although United have lost two of their first three Premier League games for the first time since 1992, the Red Devils decision makers still believe he is the right man for the job and are prepared to stick with him at this time - in hope that he will be able to turn things around.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

It was an eventful evening for Mourinho. After watching his side fall apart against a strong Tottenham side, he then stormed out of his post match press conference.

When questioned over defensive frailties that United showed in the second half, Mourinho hit out at journalists, reminding them of the number of Premier League's he has won.

As quoted by BBC Sport, he said: "Do you know what this means? Yes, it means 3-0, but it also means three Premier Leagues - and I won more Premier Leagues alone than the other 19 managers put together. Three for me. Two for them."

Clive Mason/GettyImages

The Portuguese boss then left the press conference repeating the word 'respect'.

United will have found themselves unlucky not to be picking up more against Spurs, with Romelu Lukaku's open goal miss in the first half proving to be the turning point.

A rampant second half display saw Spurs go two up within seven minutes of the restart with goals from Harry Kane and Lucas Moura. Moura doubled his tally with a fine individual goal which saw a number of Red Devils fans leave the match early.

WATCH: Really bizarre moment here at Old Trafford. Jose Mourinho applauds Stretford End for nearly a minute after Manchester United were hammered 3-0 by Tottenham. He’s thrown a scarf and then looks close to tears. #MUFC #MUNTOT #THFC pic.twitter.com/0AcNnjGxgl — Joe Prince-Wright (@JPW_NBCSports) August 27, 2018

Last week, Mourinho had quashed claims that he and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward had fallen out, saying they had 'no problem' with their relationship.