Former U.S. men's soccer and Seattle Sounders star Clint Dempsey announced his retirement on Wednesday morning.

“After a lot of thought, my family and I have decided that this is the right time for me to step away from the game,” Dempsey said in a statement. “I’d like to thank all of the teammates, coaches and support staff that I’ve worked with throughout my career. It has always been my dream to make it as a pro. I’m grateful to have been on this ride. I would like to thank all of the fans who have supported me throughout my career with the New England Revolution, Fulham, Tottenham, Seattle Sounders and the U.S. Men’s National Team. Y’all have always made me feel at home, and it is something that I will always remember.”

The 35-year-old was showered with praise from across the soccer world and earned acknowledgement from peers, rivals and professional teams alike.

Thank you @clint_dempsey. A true #USMNT legend who was never afraid to "try shit", and that made him special. 🇺🇸 #ThankYouDeuce — Alexi Lalas (@AlexiLalas) August 29, 2018

Ay man @clint_dempsey so many great memories together on the field. Unbelievable/legendary career and teammate. Thank you for all the special “Dempsey moments” be cool pimp! ✌🏾 https://t.co/Q9LRHiyHiB — DaMarcus Beasley (@DaMarcusBeasley) August 29, 2018

An absolute legend in our game who helped change the perception of what It means to be an American footballer. It was an honor to suit up with you and always a challenge to go up against you.



✌🏽@clint_dempsey #ThankYouDuece pic.twitter.com/P0JGeI1Tpj — Tim Howard (@TimHowardGK) August 29, 2018

One of the best all-time. Thank you @clint_dempsey for your contributions to the National Team and the sport overall. You impacted so many young players during your career! https://t.co/me3Ck0t07n — Carlos Cordeiro (@CACSoccer) August 29, 2018

From the bottom of our hearts, #ThankYouDeuce For everything.



We love ya. pic.twitter.com/IJDDrAmuMc — The American Outlaws (@AmericanOutlaws) August 29, 2018

Congrats @clint_dempsey on an incredible career. Your passion and creativity brought our game to a new level. Wishing you and your family the best. Thank you. — Mia Hamm (@MiaHamm) August 29, 2018

For all the times you lifted a nation to its feet, #ThankYouDeuce ✌️ pic.twitter.com/pdqdArbSQP — U.S. Soccer MNT (@ussoccer_mnt) August 29, 2018

I remember first time I saw @clint_dempsey play. He was a long-haired rookie so I already liked him, but when I saw the courage & personality in his game I immediately knew he was special. Players like Clint only come around so often, feel so fortunate I got to play by his side. pic.twitter.com/HZyWjz4MCs — Kyle Martino (@kylemartino) August 29, 2018

Congrats @clint_dempsey on an amazing career. One of the best Americans ever. — Sacha Kljestan (@SachaKljestan) August 29, 2018

One of the best to ever lace up the boots. Thousands of kids will want to grow up to play this game with the same passion and flair you did, and our country will be better off for it. Enjoy retirement @clint_dempsey 🎣 🙌🏻 https://t.co/v0hdR5Y2kc — Dax McCarty (@DaxMcCarty11) August 29, 2018

Deuces✌️to the 🐐of 🇺🇸 men’s soccer! Thank you @clint_dempsey for your relentless passion and inspiration. Cheers to all the memories on and off the field. What a legendary career. Happy retirement bro!!#DeuceIsLoose #DontTread #ThreeAmigos #Roomie #ThankYouDeuce pic.twitter.com/unbQkcGOIp — Alejandro Bedoya (@AleBedoya17) August 29, 2018

Congratulations to @clint_dempsey on an illustrious career for both club and country. I always enjoyed watching you play and come in clutch when needed! All the best in your next chapter. #thankyoudeuce — Carli Lloyd (@CarliLloyd) August 29, 2018

A big SHOUT OUT to @clint_dempsey on staying true to himself throughout his career, which led to him being one of the best players we have ever produced in this country.



It was an honor to play with and against you, my friend.



Good luck in whatever's next. ✌️ #Deuce pic.twitter.com/eW4iYVYXgk — Jimmy Conrad (@JimmyConrad) August 29, 2018

All the best in retirement to Seattle and American soccer icon @clint_dempsey!#ThankYouDeuce pic.twitter.com/OhsollVGKZ — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 29, 2018

2006: ⚽️

2010: ⚽️

2014: ⚽️⚽️



✅ First 🇺🇸 USA player to score at #WorldCup in three consecutive editions



Congrats on a great career, @clint_dempsey! pic.twitter.com/BIUmqogA2g — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) August 29, 2018

Dempsey last played on July 25th as a sub against San Jose. Dempsey finishes his two stints in MLS with 72 goals and 42 assists in 186 games. He finishes tied with Landon Donovan for the USMNT’s all-time goal record with 57, with his last goal helping the U.S. reach the final of the 2017 Gold Cup in a semifinal win over Costa Rica–while Donovan was in the broadcast booth calling the game for Fox.