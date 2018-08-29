‘Thank You Deuce:’ U.S. Soccer Greats, Past Clubs Honor Clint Dempsey Upon Retirement

Several soccer teams and stars paid tribute to Clint Dempsey on Twitter. 

By Kaelen Jones
August 29, 2018

Former U.S. men's soccer and Seattle Sounders star Clint Dempsey announced his retirement on Wednesday morning.

“After a lot of thought, my family and I have decided that this is the right time for me to step away from the game,” Dempsey said in a statement. “I’d like to thank all of the teammates, coaches and support staff that I’ve worked with throughout my career. It has always been my dream to make it as a pro. I’m grateful to have been on this ride. I would like to thank all of the fans who have supported me throughout my career with the New England Revolution, Fulham, Tottenham, Seattle Sounders and the U.S. Men’s National Team. Y’all have always made me feel at home, and it is something that I will always remember.”

The 35-year-old was showered with praise from across the soccer world and earned acknowledgement from peers, rivals and professional teams alike.

[twet:https://twitter.com/sunilgulati/status/1034852400929157126]

Dempsey last played on July 25th as a sub against San Jose. Dempsey finishes his two stints in MLS with 72 goals and 42 assists in 186 games. He finishes tied with Landon Donovan for the USMNT’s all-time goal record with 57, with his last goal helping the U.S. reach the final of the 2017 Gold Cup in a semifinal win over Costa Rica–while Donovan was in the broadcast booth calling the game for Fox.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)