Mexico is turning to a number of new faces as it turns the page following another round-of-16 exit in the World Cup.

A seventh straight ouster at that hurdle was followed by Juan Carlos Osorio's exit as manager, and interim coach Tuca Ferretti has turned to a number of younger stars on the rise to kick off the 2022 cycle with friendlies against Uruguay and the USA in early September. PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano, one of the breakout talents at the World Cup, is among the returning contingent, while USA-born midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez and Club America's 18-year-old rising talent Diego Lainez headline the new blood that will suit up for El Tri.

In total, just seven players from Mexico's World Cup team will take part in the friendlies, with the likes of European-based stars like Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera and Miguel Layun and MLS standouts Carlos Vela and Giovani Dos Santos omitted.

Mexico will face Uruguay in Houston's NRG Stadium on Sept. 7 before heading to Nashville's Nissan Stadium for a showdown vs. the rival USA four days later.

The Americans are winless in their last three games against Mexico, losing the 2015 Concacaf Cup playoff that sent El Tri to the Confederations Cup; falling in a World Cup qualifier in Columbus for the first time after four 2-0 victories there; and drawing 1-1 at Estadio Azteca in the return qualifier during the same Hexagonal.