Mexico Roster to Face USA Features Young Stars Lozano, Gonzalez, Lainez

Mexico is turning to a number of new faces as it turns the page following another round-of-16 exit in the World Cup.

By Avi Creditor
August 29, 2018

Mexico is turning to a number of new faces as it turns the page following another round-of-16 exit in the World Cup.

A seventh straight ouster at that hurdle was followed by Juan Carlos Osorio's exit as manager, and interim coach Tuca Ferretti has turned to a number of younger stars on the rise to kick off the 2022 cycle with friendlies against Uruguay and the USA in early September. PSV Eindhoven star Hirving Lozano, one of the breakout talents at the World Cup, is among the returning contingent, while USA-born midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez and Club America's 18-year-old rising talent Diego Lainez headline the new blood that will suit up for El Tri.

In total, just seven players from Mexico's World Cup team will take part in the friendlies, with the likes of European-based stars like Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez, Andres Guardado, Hector Herrera and Miguel Layun and MLS standouts Carlos Vela and Giovani Dos Santos omitted.

Mexico will face Uruguay in Houston's NRG Stadium on Sept. 7 before heading to Nashville's Nissan Stadium for a showdown vs. the rival USA four days later.

The Americans are winless in their last three games against Mexico, losing the 2015 Concacaf Cup playoff that sent El Tri to the Confederations Cup; falling in a World Cup qualifier in Columbus for the first time after four 2-0 victories there; and drawing 1-1 at Estadio Azteca in the return qualifier during the same Hexagonal.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)