Manchester City hosts Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, in the fourth week of Premier League action.

The defending league champions are coming off a surprising 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton. Aymeric Laporte netted an equalizer in the 69th minute to earn City one point, despite it dominating the contest with 72% possession.

Newcastle enters following a 2-1 loss against Chelsea. An own goal by U.S. defender DeAndre Yedlin in the 87th minute prevented the Magpies from earning any points. Newcastle remains winless through three league matches this season.

Here's how you can watch the game:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV.

