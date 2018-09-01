How to Watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Manchester City vs. Newcastle in the Premier League on Saturday, Sept. 1.

By Kaelen Jones
September 01, 2018

Manchester City hosts Newcastle United at Etihad Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 1, in the fourth week of Premier League action.

The defending league champions are coming off a surprising 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton. Aymeric Laporte netted an equalizer in the 69th minute to earn City one point, despite it dominating the contest with 72% possession.

Newcastle enters following a 2-1 loss against Chelsea. An own goal by U.S. defender DeAndre Yedlin in the 87th minute prevented the Magpies from earning any points. Newcastle remains winless through three league matches this season.

Here's how you can watch the game:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, NBC Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via fuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

