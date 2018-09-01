How to Watch Parma vs. Juventus: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Juventus vs. Parma face off on in Serie A on Satuday, Sept. 1.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 01, 2018

Juventus and Parma will play each other Saturday, Sept. 1 as the Serie A season continues.

Juventus enters the contest with pair of victories from its first two matches. Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for his first goal with his new team since he failed to find the back of the net on any of his shots so far, though the club hasn't needed his scoring just yet.

In its first match of the new season, Parma earned a 2-2 draw against Udinese, but the squad's most recent contest was a 1-0 loss to SPAL in which Parma was outshot 18-4 and failed to put any of its shots on goal.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in the USA

Live stream: You can stream the match via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)