Juventus and Parma will play each other Saturday, Sept. 1 as the Serie A season continues.

Juventus enters the contest with pair of victories from its first two matches. Cristiano Ronaldo is still looking for his first goal with his new team since he failed to find the back of the net on any of his shots so far, though the club hasn't needed his scoring just yet.

In its first match of the new season, Parma earned a 2-2 draw against Udinese, but the squad's most recent contest was a 1-0 loss to SPAL in which Parma was outshot 18-4 and failed to put any of its shots on goal.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in the USA

Live stream: You can stream the match via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.