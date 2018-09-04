The 2019 Women's World Cup kicks off June 7 in France, where 24 nations will vie for the prize currently held by the United States. It will mark the eighth edition of the Women's World Cup, which began in 1991 and has featured four winning countries.

The USA has won the most, with three titles, followed by Germany's two. Japan and Norway are the other past winners. Qualifying is taking place around the globe for the 2019 competition, and a number of berths have already been secured.

Here's a look at who has qualified by confederation and which berths still remain up for grabs:

AFC

Qualified: Australia, China, Japan, South Korea, Thailand

CAF

Qualifying tournament: African Women's Cup of Nations takes place November 17-December 1. Algeria, Cameroon, Equatorial Guinea, Ghana, Mali, Nigeria, South Africa and Zambia will be split in two groups, with the top two in each group advancing to the semifinals. The winners of those matches and the third-place game qualify for the World Cup. Equatorial Guinea is ineligible to qualify regardless of its finish, though, because of a FIFA ban over forged and falsified documentation of two players and ineligible players taking part in Olympic qualifying.

CONCACAF

Qualifying tournament: Concacaf Women's Championship takes place October 4-17. The USA, Mexico, Trinidad & Tobago and Panama are in one group, while Canada, Jamaica, Costa Rica and Cuba are in the other. The top two teams in each group will advance to the semifinals, where the winners and winner of the third-place game will automatically qualify. The fourth-place finisher goes into a playoff against South America's third-place finisher, Argentina.

CONMEBOL

Qualified: Brazil, Chile

Still Alive: Argentina is entered in a playoff against Concacaf's fourth-place finisher.

OCEANIA

Qualifying tournament: OFC Women's Nations Cup takes place November 18-December 1. Fiji, Vanuatu, Solomon Islands and American Samoa are in one group, while New Caledonia, Samoa, Papua New Guinea and Tahiti are in the other. The top two teams in each group advance to the semifinals, and the winner of the knockout rounds automatically qualifies for the World Cup.

UEFA

Qualified: France (host), Spain, Italy, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Scotland, England

Still Alive: Belgium, Denmark, Netherlands and Switzerland are in a four-team playoff for one berth.