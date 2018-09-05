David Beckham's MLS Expansion Team Has a Name: Inter Miami CF

David Beckham's MLS Miami expansion team will be named Club Internacional de Futbol Miami – or Inter Miami CF.

By Avi Creditor
September 05, 2018

MLS has dabbled with global soccer monikers like United, City, Real, Sporting and FC in its team names. Now, it has an Inter.

The expansion team in Miami owned by David Beckham and his partners will be called Inter Miami FC, the club announced early Wednesday morning. The black and pink logo features "Club Internacional de Fútbol" bending around a shield in the middle that features two great white herons topped with "Miami." The roman numeral MMXX goes across the bottom of the crest, indicating the club will begin play in 2020.

"Club Internacional de Fútbol Miami is a name that celebrates the incredible energy of one of the most exciting cities in the world–one that is diverse, passionate and ambitious–a city that has welcomed me and so many others, so warmly," Beckham said in a statement. Our club will be a home for all–no matter where you are from or how you got here. This is just the beginning of our journey as we continue to build towards our first game in 2020."

Where the club will play remains up for debate. The Overtown neighborhood site that was approved when the club was officially granted its expansion berth in January 2018 is no longer in play, and with the Mas brothers Jose and Jorge joining the ownership team, the franchise has focused its attention on building a $1 billion complex commercial and stadium complex on the site of Melreese Country Club municipal golf course. A November vote will decide whether the city will go be permitted to negotiate a no-bid lease with Beckham and his group. If it doesn't succeed, it's unclear what Plan B (or in the case of Miami's long-winded expansion project, a letter considerably further down the alphabet) will be.

Until then, there's a name, crest and identity to celebrate.

"Our city and our fans draw their strength from the dreams of a global population that calls Miami home. It is only fitting that our name pays tribute to the inclusiveness that makes us who we are,” Jorge Mas said in a statement.

