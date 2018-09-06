New York governor Andrew Cuomo announced plans Wednesday for a new state park along the shores of Jamaica Bay in Brooklyn. The announcement was accompanied by images of how the state foresees New Yorkers utilizing the new public space—kayaking, fishing, jogging and relaxing by the water.

Proud to be in Brooklyn to announce Shirley Chisholm State Park, the largest state park in NYC, coming in 2019. pic.twitter.com/ZfaEIG05eL — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 5, 2018

Wait a second, does that jogger look familiar to anyone?

The photo of Lampard is a paparazzi shot taken in July 2015, right as he was about to make his debut for New York City FC in MLS. The photo has been flipped, though, so that the NYCFC crest on his chest appears on the opposite side.

It isn’t clear if the governor’s graphic designers are big soccer fans or if they just did a Google image search for “man jogging Central Park” which brings up Lampard’s photo in the first few results.