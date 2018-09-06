Gareth Bale is off to a fine start in the new UEFA Nations League.

Bale scored a sensational goal in Wales's competition opener vs. Ireland on Thursday, as part of a 3-0 first half masterpiece. Bale, who has started his season with Real Madrid in top form to help make up for the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo, delivered a left-footed thunderbolt, curling an 18th-minute strike by a helpless Darren Randolph to make it 2-0.

Tom Lawrence, Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts also scored for Wales, with the latter one assisted by Bale as well.

Wales is playing in Group 4 of League B in the Nations League, meaning it can be promoted to League A should it win its group. It's paired with Ireland and Denmark, the latter of which is dealing with a federation crisis over a pay dispute and its best players. It was forced to call on a squad of third-tier players for its friendly vs. Slovakia and home Nations League clash vs. Wales in the September fixture window.