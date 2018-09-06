WATCH: Gareth Bale Scores Fantastic Goal for Wales in Nations League

Wales started the UEFA Nations League in impressive fashion, in large part to this strike by its Real Madrid superstar.

By Avi Creditor
September 06, 2018

Gareth Bale is off to a fine start in the new UEFA Nations League.

Bale scored a sensational goal in Wales's competition opener vs. Ireland on Thursday, as part of a 3-0 first half masterpiece. Bale, who has started his season with Real Madrid in top form to help make up for the void left behind by Cristiano Ronaldo, delivered a left-footed thunderbolt, curling an 18th-minute strike by a helpless Darren Randolph to make it 2-0.

Tom Lawrence, Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts also scored for Wales, with the latter one assisted by Bale as well.

Wales is playing in Group 4 of League B in the Nations League, meaning it can be promoted to League A should it win its group. It's paired with Ireland and Denmark, the latter of which is dealing with a federation crisis over a pay dispute and its best players. It was forced to call on a squad of third-tier players for its friendly vs. Slovakia and home Nations League clash vs. Wales in the September fixture window.

