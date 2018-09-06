LIVE: World Cup Champion France Opens Nations League vs. Germany

Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as France and Germany meet in Nations League play.

By Avi Creditor
September 06, 2018

France returns to the field for the first time since winning the World Cup when it takes on 2014 world champion Germany in their opening match of the UEFA Nations League on Thursday at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena.

The new tournament is designed to replace friendlies with more competitive matches while grouping teams of similar ranking with one another and features four "leagues" within the competition, with room for promotion and relegation between them. France and Germany headline League A's first of four three-team groups, along with the Netherlands, and are coming off polar opposite summers.

Germany flopped in its World Cup title defense, failing to make it out of the group stage for the first time ever, while France powered its way to a second world title, and first in 20 years. Both sides begin the road to Euro 2020 against one another in a highly anticipated encounter.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

France closes its international window by playing the Netherlands in another Nations League match on Sunday, while Germany takes on Peru in a friendly, also on Sunday. 

