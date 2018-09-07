How to Watch Argentina vs. Guatemala: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Argentina vs. Guatemala play an international friendly on Friday, Sept. 7.

By Kaelen Jones
September 07, 2018

Argentina and Guatemala play an international friendly match on Friday, Sept. 7, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The contest marks the first fixture Argentina will compete in since reaching the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It was bested by the tournament's eventual champion, France, in a 4-3 result. Lionel Messi is among a cast of World Cup veterans not with Argentina for the September international window.

Guatemala, which did not qualify for the World Cup and is fresh off an international ban, split a pair of friendlies against Cuba in August. Guatemala won the first matchup 3-0, but the sides finished a scoreless draw in the second meeting.

The meeting marks just the third time both Argentina and Guatemala have faced. They last played each other in 2013, when Argentina won 4-0.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

More Soccer

