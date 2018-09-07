Argentina and Guatemala play an international friendly match on Friday, Sept. 7, at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

The contest marks the first fixture Argentina will compete in since reaching the round of 16 at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. It was bested by the tournament's eventual champion, France, in a 4-3 result. Lionel Messi is among a cast of World Cup veterans not with Argentina for the September international window.

Guatemala, which did not qualify for the World Cup and is fresh off an international ban, split a pair of friendlies against Cuba in August. Guatemala won the first matchup 3-0, but the sides finished a scoreless draw in the second meeting.

The meeting marks just the third time both Argentina and Guatemala have faced. They last played each other in 2013, when Argentina won 4-0.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 11 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

