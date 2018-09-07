WATCH: Luis Suarez's Free Kick, PK Restore Uruguay's Lead Over Mexico

Watch the highlights of goals and key plays as Mexico and Uruguay square off in Houston.

By Avi Creditor
September 07, 2018

Luis Suarez's sensational free kick restored Uruguay's lead over Mexico, and his penalty kick and assist padded the advantage as the two nations that reached the World Cup knockout stage tangle in Houston in a friendly.

Suarez's first goal gave Uruguay a 2-1 lead, after Jose Gimenez's header off a corner kick was canceled out by Raul Jimenez's penalty kick.

Suarez lined up the free kick, some 25 yards from goal, curling it around the wall and tucking it inside the right post, by a diving Guillermo Ochoa, in the 32nd minute of a lively match.

The action started early, when Hirving Lozano, a breakout star at the World Cup who is in scorching-hot form with PSV Eindhoven, forced an early save from Fernando Muslera.

Uruguay responded 10 minutes later, when Gimenez's set-piece header beat Ochoa for the opener.

The lead didn't last long, though, with Lozano earning a penalty, which Jimenez converted.

Suarez restored the lead 10 minutes after that, and it got even better for Uruguay in the 40th minute, when the Barcelona star won a penalty for La Celeste. He converted–with a Panenka, no less–making it 3-1.

Suarez added an assist in the 59th minute, lofting a deft ball from the left for Gaston Pereiro, who powered home the header to make it 4-1.

Mexico will remain in the U.S. after this match, taking on the rival U.S. men's national team in Nashville on Tuesday. For Uruguay, a quarterfinalist in Russia this past summer, this is its only match of the September fixture window.

