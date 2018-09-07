Luis Suarez's sensational free kick restored Uruguay's lead over Mexico, and his penalty kick and assist padded the advantage as the two nations that reached the World Cup knockout stage tangle in Houston in a friendly.

Suarez's first goal gave Uruguay a 2-1 lead, after Jose Gimenez's header off a corner kick was canceled out by Raul Jimenez's penalty kick.

Suarez lined up the free kick, some 25 yards from goal, curling it around the wall and tucking it inside the right post, by a diving Guillermo Ochoa, in the 32nd minute of a lively match.

Precise and gorgeous from Luis Suarez. Uruguay retakes the lead over Mexico on the Barcelona star’s free kick (via @UnivisionSports) pic.twitter.com/UnAItVvb6A — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) September 8, 2018

The action started early, when Hirving Lozano, a breakout star at the World Cup who is in scorching-hot form with PSV Eindhoven, forced an early save from Fernando Muslera.

12' ¡Qué cerca estuvo el 'Chucky'! 😱



Centro de Hernández; ⚽️ que alcanza a tocar Jiménez y Lozano saca disparo potente, pero Muslera rechaza bien atrás.



🇲🇽 0-o 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/rHEKIEVxYj — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) September 8, 2018

Uruguay responded 10 minutes later, when Gimenez's set-piece header beat Ochoa for the opener.

21' Centro perfecto de Urretavizcaya y... ¡GOL DE URUGUAY!



Giménez remata perfecto de cabeza y vence a 'Memo' Ochoa



🇲🇽 0-1 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/f50dVsA4Bv — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) September 8, 2018

The lead didn't last long, though, with Lozano earning a penalty, which Jimenez converted.

24' ¡PEEEENAAAAAL PARA MÉXICO!



El 'Chucky' se metió por izquierda al área y es derribado. La oportunidad de empatar llegó temprano para @miselecciónmx



🇲🇽 0-1 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/yazqOhHght — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) September 8, 2018

25' Qué forma de empatar, qué forma de cobrar; eso es un ¡GOLAAAAAAZO DE RAÚL ALONSO JIMÉNEZ!



El partido se acaba de empatar en Houston.



🇲🇽 1-1 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/3n5NKBJK65 — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) September 8, 2018

Suarez restored the lead 10 minutes after that, and it got even better for Uruguay in the 40th minute, when the Barcelona star won a penalty for La Celeste. He converted–with a Panenka, no less–making it 3-1.

39' Se viene la noche para @miseleccionmx 😥



Angulo derriba a @LuisSuarez9 y hay penal para Uruguay.



🇲🇽 1-2 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/XPOaaCN7t7 — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) September 8, 2018

40' ¡GOL DE URUGUAY!



A @LuisSuarez9 no le tiembla nada y a lo 'Panenka' marca doblete en Houston.



🇲🇽 1-3 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/3EkFC9DyLe — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) September 8, 2018

Suarez added an assist in the 59th minute, lofting a deft ball from the left for Gaston Pereiro, who powered home the header to make it 4-1.

58' ¡G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️L DE URUGUAY!



Centro de Urreta, la zaga desvía; @LuisSuarez9 recupera y de 'rabona' sirve a Pereiro que sentencia el juego en Houston.



🇲🇽 1-4 🇺🇾 pic.twitter.com/zBFCVt2DVM — Univision Deportes (@UnivisionSports) September 8, 2018

Mexico will remain in the U.S. after this match, taking on the rival U.S. men's national team in Nashville on Tuesday. For Uruguay, a quarterfinalist in Russia this past summer, this is its only match of the September fixture window.