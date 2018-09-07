USMNT Finalizes Friendly With Peru to Complete 2018 Schedule

The U.S. men's national team's 2018 schedule is complete following the finalizing of a friendly vs. Peru.

By Avi Creditor
September 07, 2018

The U.S. men's national team's 2018 schedule is complete.

U.S. Soccer announced Friday that it has finalized an October friendly vs. Peru, which will be played on the 16th at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn. The remaining fixture dates through the end of the year had already been secured, with Friday's friendly vs. Brazil followed by challenging matches against Mexico, Colombia, England and Italy.

The Peru fixture slots in the middle of those, and it will be just the seventh time the two nations have faced off. The last time came in 2015, in a 2-1 win for the Americans in Washington, D.C. The U.S. is 3-2-1 all time vs. La Blanquirroja, who are coming off their first World Cup appearance in 36 years and retained manager Ricardo Gareca to build on what they were able to accomplish in qualifying out of a tough South American gauntlet.

Here is the remaining schedule for the U.S. men in 2018:

Sept. 7 - vs. Brazil at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Sept. 11 - vs. Mexico at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.

Oct. 11 - vs. Colombia at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla.

Oct. 16 - vs. Peru at Pratt & Whitney Stadium in East Hartford, Conn.

Nov. 15 - vs. England at Wembley Stadium in London

Nov. 20 - vs. Italy at site TBD

It remains to be seen whether Dave Sarachan will be coaching through the remainder of the matches. USMNT general manager Earnie Stewart indicated that a new coach would be in place by the end of the year, meaning he could bring on a new manager at any time in the coming months. Sarachan, who took over in the interim after Bruce Arena resigned last November and has gone 2-1-3 in games against Portugal, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Ireland and France, had his contract with U.S. Soccer extended through the end of 2018 in June.

