U.S. Soccer Extends Interim USMNT Coach Sarachan's Contract Through End of 2018

Dave Sarachan has been working as the interim manager for the USMNT since it failed to qualify for the World Cup.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 28, 2018

While the U.S. men's national team continues its search for a permanent manager, it has decided to extend the contracts of interim manager Dave Sarachan and assistants Richie Williams and Matt Reis through the end of 2018. Sarachan's contract was originally set to expire at the end of June, and U.S. Soccer's Board of Directors unanimously approved the extension, Paul Tenorio of The Athletic reports.

Sarchan has been at the helm of the squad since the end of October, when he was named as the replacement manager following the USA's failure to qualify for the World Cup. He was an assistant under former manager Bruce Arena, who resigned the loss in Trinidad & Tobago.

A different and permanent manager for the USMNT could still be hired before the end of the year. U.S. Soccer has ensured that stability for both the team, Sarachan and his staff if the coaching search goes deeper into the year. New general manager Earnie Stewart will oversee the search.

Sarachan has the backing of at least one of the USA's rising stars. In an appearance on Planet Fútbol TV, Tim Weah said Sarachan "does everything right, he treats us like we're his sons." Weah added that he appreciates Sarachan and "he's the right coach for the job."

Under Sarachan, the U.S. men have gone 2-1-3. Their most recent result was a draw against World Cup contender France.

With the extension, it's possible that Sarachan will be on the sidelines when the U.S. returns to action in a pair of friendlies against Brazil and Mexico.

