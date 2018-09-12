George Weah is the greatest soccer player in the history of Liberia. He’s also the country’s president. On Tuesday, he put on the national team jersey once again, at the age of 51.

Everyone knew Weah would be in attendance for Liberia’s friendly against Nigeria, since the team would be reitiring his No. 14 jersey but no one expected Weah to actually play in the game, let alone start.

Liberian President George Weah played in an international friendly for his country on Tuesday - at the age of 51.

Weah, played for a whooping 79 minutes in the 2-1 defeat by Nigeria in Monrovia. #FutaaKE pic.twitter.com/RO5jfihW0u — Futaa.com (@Futaacom) September 12, 2018

By all accounts, Weah looked pretty good for a player on the wrong side of 50 and played nearly the entire game. He was given a standing ovation after being subbed off in the 79th minute. Nigeria won the game 2–1.

President George Weah of Liberia at age 51 🇱🇷 takes a free kick and tries a few trick on @NGSuperEagles defence. You are never too old to fulfil a dream.😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/oXqOEBfsgi — Jide Ladipo (@JideDGreat) September 11, 2018

Weah, the 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year, was elected president of Liberia in December and sworn in a month later. A few days before the inauguration, he played a game against the country’s armed forces with a team called the Weah All-Stars.

Also on Tuesday, Weah’s 18-year-old son Timothy played in the U.S. men’s national team’s friendly against Mexico.