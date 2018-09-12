Soccer Legend—and Liberian President—George Weah Plays for National Team vs. Nigeria

Issouf Sanogo/AFP/Getty Images

The former World Player of the Year made a surprise appearance for the national team.

By Dan Gartland
September 12, 2018

George Weah is the greatest soccer player in the history of Liberia. He’s also the country’s president. On Tuesday, he put on the national team jersey once again, at the age of 51. 

Everyone knew Weah would be in attendance for Liberia’s friendly against Nigeria, since the team would be reitiring his No. 14 jersey but no one expected Weah to actually play in the game, let alone start. 

By all accounts, Weah looked pretty good for a player on the wrong side of 50 and played nearly the entire game. He was given a standing ovation after being subbed off in the 79th minute. Nigeria won the game 2–1. 

Weah, the 1995 FIFA World Player of the Year, was elected president of Liberia in December and sworn in a month later. A few days before the inauguration, he played a game against the country’s armed forces with a team called the Weah All-Stars. 

Also on Tuesday, Weah’s 18-year-old son Timothy played in the U.S. men’s national team’s friendly against Mexico. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)