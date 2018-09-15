Real Madrid squares off with Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, Sept. 15, in the fourth week of match play in La Liga.

Despite selling Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus during the summer transfer window, Real Madrid has yet to shown any signs of slowing down through the intial phase of league play. Madrid enters the contest having won each of its first three matches, with a 4-1 triumph over Leganes being the latest victory.

Athletic Bilbao has not played a league match since drawing Huesca, 2-2, back on Aug. 27. Its meeting with Rayo Vallecano prior to the international break was postponed due to fears over stadium safety, according to the AP.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: fuboTV, Sling TV, beIN Sports Connect. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.