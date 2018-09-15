Manchester City will host Fulham in the fifth week of Premier League action on Saturday, Sept. 15 at Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City, the Premier League reigning champions, return from the international break and are coming off a 2-1 win over Newcastle. Raheem Sterling and Kyle Walker each tallied a goal.

Fulham, which rejoined England's top flight following promotion at the end of last season, is coming off a 2-2 draw against Brighton.

Here's how to watch the match.

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: fuboTV, Sling TV, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Live, NBC Universo Now, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

