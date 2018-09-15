Barcelona and Real Sociedad face each other in the fourth week of La Liga action on Saturday, Sept. 15.

Barcelona enters first place in La Liga. The club is a perfect 3-0-0 through its first three league matches. In its last match, it soundly defeated Huesca 8-2. The offensive display was highlighted by a pair of braces from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

Real Sociedad comes into the contest eighth in the league. Its last match was a 2-1 loss against Eibar, the club's first defeat of the season.

Here's how you can watch the contest:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: fuboTV, Sling TV, beIN Sports Connect. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

