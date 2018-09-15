How to Watch: Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Real Sociedad vs. Barcelona in La Liga on Saturday, Sept. 15.

By Kaelen Jones
September 15, 2018

Barcelona and Real Sociedad face each other in the fourth week of La Liga action on Saturday, Sept. 15. 

Barcelona enters first place in La Liga. The club is a perfect 3-0-0 through its first three league matches. In its last match, it soundly defeated Huesca 8-2. The offensive display was highlighted by a pair of braces from Lionel Messi and Luis Suárez.

Real Sociedad comes into the contest eighth in the league. Its last match was a 2-1 loss against Eibar, the club's first defeat of the season.

Here's how you can watch the contest:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: fuboTVSling TV, beIN Sports ConnectYou can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

 

 

