Two sides with big European aspirations square off to open Champions League group play at the San Siro, when Inter Milan hosts Tottenham on Tuesday (12:55 p.m. ET).

Inter is back on the Champions League stage for the first time since 2011-12, and it loaded up in the transfer market this summer with the hopes of returning to past glory. The 2009-10 champions signed the likes of Radja Nainggolan, Stefan de Vrij, Sime Vrsaljko, Lautaro Martinez and Kwadwo Asamoah with hopes of returning to the knockout stage and becoming a European contender again.

Inter drew a tough group, though, one featuring Barcelona and PSV in addition to a Tottenham side that nearly eliminated Juventus in last season's round of 16. Spurs are shorthanded for this clash, with Hugo Lloris, Dele Alli, Kieran Trippier, Toby Alderweireld and Moussa Sissoko all unavailable for the clash, which pits star strikers Mauro Icardi and Harry Kane against one another.

After their lengthy absence from Europe's top stage, Inter Milan fans were up for the occasion, announcing their return in impressive fashion:

“We are back”: questa la coreografia scelta dalla Curva Nord. Entusiasmo alle stelle a San Siro #InterTottenham pic.twitter.com/Q2DGUTL65q — Renato Maisani (@RenatoMaisani) September 18, 2018

Wow, listen to the scream “THECHAAAAMPIOOOOONS” from OUTSIDE San Siro pic.twitter.com/ydwnh408z9 — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) September 18, 2018

On the field, Inter looked to strike early through Icardi, who was a step offside in trying to sneak in behind for a throughball that would've put him in alone on goal in the third minute.

Tottenham's first chance came 10 minutes later off a set piece, with Christian Eriksen forcing Samir Handanovic into a save on a long-range attempt, one that didn't bother the goalkeeper all that much.

Tottenham's next group match is at home vs. Barcelona, while Inter Milan travels to PSV in Matchday 2 action on Oct. 3.