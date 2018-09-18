LIVE: Sturridge Header, Milner PK Have Liverpool Leading PSG in UCL

Watch the goals and key plays as Liverpool and PSG square off in Group C play in the UEFA Champions League.

By Avi Creditor
September 18, 2018

Two of the world's most explosive attacks go head-to-head when Liverpool hosts PSG in their Champions League Group C opener on Tuesday.

Both teams are a perfect 5-0-0 in their respective leagues, meeting lofty expectations early in the season, and both have aspirations of playing for the Champions League trophy in Madrid come June.

Liverpool, last season's runner-up, features an attacking trident of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino, while PSG counters with Neymar, Kylian Mbappe and Edinson Cavani in a meeting of two sides that rewrote the goalscoring record books in the group stage last season. Firmino, who suffered an eye injury vs. Tottenham over the weekend, began the match on the bench, replaced by Daniel Sturridge.

Liverpool fired the first warning shot, but it ironically came from center back Virgil van Dijk. James Milner found the Dutchman across the box, and he whipped in a sixth minute chance that goalkeeper Alphonse Areola parried to safety.

Areola was called into action a minute later, with Milner the one trying to pick out the lower right-hand corner, only for the keeper to come up with the diving save.

PSG's first chance came in the 17th minute, when Neymar and Cavani both had chances from a similar spot. Angel Di Maria set up Neymar for a close-range effort from the left, one that Alisson parried into Cavani's path. The Uruguayan couldn't direct it with full power, and Alisson made the follow-up save.

Sturridge made good on his opportunity to start at the half-hour mark when he opened the scoring on a header. Andy Robertson kept the ball alive in the final third after an overhit cross, sending in one of his own from the left. Sturridge was first to it with a powerful header, giving Liverpool the 1-0 lead.

PSG nearly equalized immediately through Mbappe. Off a clever corner kick routine, Mbappe was left unmarked inside the Liverpool box. His first-time chance was overhit, though, sailing over the bar.

PSG was left to rue that moments later. Juan Bernat, the new defensive signing from Bayern Munich, fouled Georginio Wijnaldum in the box, and Milner converted on the ensuing spot kick to make it 2-0 in the 36th minute.

PSG was able to pull one back soon after. Cavani whiffed on a bicycle kick attempt, but the rebound fell to Thomas Meunier, who hit an expert volley to beat Alisson and bring PSG within 2-1 in the 40th minute.

It appeared that Liverpool had taken a 3-1 lead just before the hour mark, when Salah tapped home into an empty net, but the goal was taken off the board because of what happened moments before. Wijnaldum's cross took a deflection off a defender and flew into the path of Sturridge. PSG's defenders all looked for an offside flag that never came, and Sturridge cleated Areola in the groin as the goalkeeper came off his line to claim the ball. It eventually fell to Salah, who scored, until the referee disallowed it.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Liverpool continues Champions League play on Matchday 2 when it travels to Napoli, while PSG heads home to host Red Star Belgrade on Oct. 3.

