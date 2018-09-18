Liverpool will host Paris Saint-Germain in a UEFA Champions League group stage match on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

Liverpool, last season's Champions League runner-up, seeks to start the tournament on the right foot. The club is perfect through five games to start league play in the Premier League and is coming off a 2-1 victory over Tottenham.

PSG also enters having won each of its first five league matches in Ligue 1 this season. PSG enters the matchup having last defeated Saint-Etienne, 4-0.

The upcoming matchup marks the first time the two clubs have faced each other since 1997. Liverpool leads the all-time head-to-head series, 1-0-1.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univision USA, Univision Deportes USA

Live stream: fuboTV, Sling TV, Bleacher Report Live, Watch TNT, Univision Deportes En Vivo, Univision Now. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

