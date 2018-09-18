How to Watch Liverpool vs. PSG: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Liverpool face Paris Saint-Germain in UEFA Champions League action on Tuesday, Sept. 18.

By Kaelen Jones
September 18, 2018

Liverpool will host Paris Saint-Germain in a UEFA Champions League group stage match on Tuesday, Sept. 18. 

Liverpool, last season's Champions League runner-up, seeks to start the tournament on the right foot. The club is perfect through five games to start league play in the Premier League and is coming off a 2-1 victory over Tottenham.

PSG also enters having won each of its first five league matches in Ligue 1 this season. PSG enters the matchup having last defeated Saint-Etienne, 4-0.

The upcoming matchup marks the first time the two clubs have faced each other since 1997. Liverpool leads the all-time head-to-head series, 1-0-1.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univision USA, Univision Deportes USA

Live stream: fuboTVSling TV, Bleacher Report Live, Watch TNT, Univision Deportes En Vivo, Univision NowYou can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)