WATCH: USMNT's Weston McKennie Assists on Schalke Goal in UCL Debut

The 20-year-old U.S. midfielder set up Breel Embolo's opener for Schalke vs. Porto in the Champions League.

By Avi Creditor
September 18, 2018

U.S. men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie enjoyed a successful debut in the UEFA Champions League, assisting on Schalke's opening goal vs. Porto on Tuesday.

The 20-year-old Texan, who suffered a bruised knee in the USA's 1-0 win over Mexico last week, returned to action to set up Breel Embolo in the 64th minute to break a deadlock between the two sides in Germany. McKennie received the ball racing down the right channel before playing Embolo into space with a cross. The Swiss forward did the rest to open the scoring.

Porto tied it up 11 minutes later on a questionable penalty, with Otavinho converting from the spot and ultimately securing a 1-1 draw. It was Porto's second PK of the day, with Alex Telles missing a chance early in the first half.

McKennie and Schalke are in what is considered to be the most wide open group in the Champions League, along with Porto, Galatasaray and Lokomotiv Moscow.

McKennie's accomplishment was one of two for Americans in the Champions League on the day, with Christian Pulisic, who returned from injury as a substitute for Borussia Dortmund at Club Brugge, scoring a game-winning goal while making his 100th appearance with the Bundesliga club–on his 20th birthday, no less.

