Manchester City hosts Olympique Lyonnais in an opening group-stage fixture of the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, Sept. 19. Kickoff from inside Etihad Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester City is coming off a 3-0 win over Fulham in the Premier League. The reigning champions of the English top flight are currently third, despite having gone unbeaten (4-1-0) through five matches.

Lyon is coming off a 2-2 draw against Caen. The club enters the match seventh in France's Ligue 1 and have gone 2-1-2 to open the season.

This will mark the first-ever meeting between the two sides.

Here's how you can watch the match.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Galvasion, Sport 24 Extra

Live Stream: fuboTV, Sling TV, Bleacher Report Live, Univision Deportes En Vivo. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

