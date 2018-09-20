How to Watch Arsenal vs. Vorskla: Europa League Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Arsenal vs. Vorskla in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday, Sept. 20.

By Avi Creditor
September 20, 2018

Arsenal begins another quest to try and win the UEFA Europa League when it hosts Ukraine's Vorskla at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, Sept. 20.

Arsenal fell in the semifinal to eventual champion Atletico Madrid last season, missing out on a chance to send Arsene Wenger off with a trophy and an automatic berth in the Champions League. Now, under new manager Unai Emery, it sets its sights on winning the secondary competition again. Emery has plenty of experience with that, leading Sevilla to three straight Europa League titles from 2014-2016.

The Gunners begin their quest with what should be the easiest match in a potentially tricky group that also includes Portugal's Sporting CP and Azerbaijan's Qarabag.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch via subscription to B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

