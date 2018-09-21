FC Zurich’s Benjamin Kololli learned the hard way how dangerous celebrating in an unfamiliar stadium can be.

Kololli slotted home a penalty in the 61st minute of his club’s Europa League match against Cypriot side AEK Larnaca on Thursday that turned out to be the winning goal. He celebrated by rushing to the traveling Zurich supporters and leaped a wall, perhaps intending to do some kind Swiss version of the Lambeau Leap. Kololli, though, had no idea how high the wall separating the stands from the field was and he tumbled out of view.

The 26-year-old Kosovan midfielder was thankfully uninjured and was able to finish the match after his teammates lifted up out of the trench.