FIFA is handing out its 'The Best' awards for 2018 Monday in London, recognizing the, well, best of the best in the sport over the past year.

Given 2018 was a men's World Cup year, you can expect the monthlong tournament in Russia to factor heavily into the male winners, though Real Madrid's third straight Champions League title could factor in heavily for the voters.

On the women's side, absent a World Cup or European championship, there's likely to be an added focus on the club side, where French and European champion Lyon stands to walk away with the hardware.

The ceremony, which kicks off at 2:30 p.m. ET, will feature a number of stars, both past and present, in addition to celebrities as FIFA looks back on the last year in the sport.

Here are the shortlists for each award, which will be updated with the winner as they're announced:

BEST MEN'S PLAYER

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/Juventus, Portugal), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Lionel Messi was omitted from the final three, as were all participants from France's World Cup-winning side, which ruffled Antoine Griezmann's feathers. No matter, Modric, Ronaldo and Salah each have strong cases. The three were also finalists for UEFA's men's player of the year honors, which went to Modric for his role in Real Madrid's third straight Champions League win and Croatia's unlikely run to the World Cup final.

BEST WOMEN'S PLAYER

Ada Hegerberg (Lyon, Norway), Dzsenifer Marozsan (Lyon, Germany), Marta (Orlando Pride, Brazil)

There were a slew of apparent snubs for this category (USA's Lindsey Horan and Megan Rapinoe, Australia's Sam Kerr among them), but Lyon was rightly recognized for its Champions League and French league double. Hegerberg led the Ligue 1 Femenine with an astounding 31 goals in 22 games and scored in the Champions League final vs. Wolfsburg. Five-time World Player of the Year Marta, meanwhile, helped Brazil to the Copa America title, but was not as instrumental in winning the trophy as some of her teammates, and her star-laden club missed the NWSL playoffs.

BEST COACH (MEN'S)

Zlatko Dalic (Croatia), Didier Deschamps (France), Zinedine Zidane (Real Madrid)

Among those not included were Pep Guardiola, who oversaw the most dominant season in Premier League history with Man City; Jurgen Klopp, who guided Liverpool to the Champions League final; and Max Allegri, who coached Juventus to a seventh straight Serie A title. The World Cup weighed heavily here, with the two coaches who reached the finals making the shortlist. Zidane, currently unemployed, led Real Madrid to its third straight Champions League title.

BEST COACH (WOMEN'S)

Reynald Pedros (Lyon), Asako Takakura (Japan), Sarina Wiegman (Netherlands)

Lyon's double in a non-World Cup or Euro year makes Pedros the favorite. Takakura led Japan to the Asian Cup title, though, while Wiegman, who won the award in 2017 for guiding the Netherlands to the Euro title, is back among the finalists for an unbeaten start on the road to Women's World Cup qualifying. The Dutch are in a playoff for one more place in France next summer after being edged by Norway for first in the group.

PUSKAS AWARD

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, Champions League final)

Denis Cheryshev (Russia vs. Croatia, World Cup quarterfinals)

Lazaros Christodoulopoulos (AEK Athens vs. Olympiakos, Greek Superleague)

Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro vs. Atletico Mineiro, Campeonato Mineiro)

Riley McGree (Newcastle Jets vs. Melbourne City, Australian A League)

Lionel Messi (Argentina vs. Nigeria, World Cup group stage)

Benjamin Pavard (France vs. Argentina, World Cup round of 16)

Ricardo Quaresma (Portugal vs. Iran, World Cup group stage)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid vs. Juventus, Champions League quarterfinals)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool vs. Everton, English Premier League)

BEST GOALKEEPER

Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea/Real Madrid, Belgium), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham, France), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester City, Denmark)

There's no room on the shortlist for David De Gea, who struggled at the World Cup but was otherworldly for Manchester United, nor is there space for Barcelona's Marc-Andre ter Stegen or Real Madrid's Keylor Navas. The shortlisted trio were all sensational at the World Cup, with Lloris–save for a blunder in the final that didn't prove to be costly–making timely stops to play his role in Les Bleus' title.

FIFPRO WORLD XI

A 55-player shortlist was revealed two weeks ago, omitting the likes of Bale, Lloris and Sergio Aguero.