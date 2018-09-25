Manchester United and Derby County are set to square off in the third round of the English League Cup on Tuesday, Sept. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester United enters the contest coming off a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton in Premier League action. The Red Devils are currently positioned seventh in England's top flight. However, they did start their Champions League campaign on the right foot by beating Young Boys 3-0 last week.

Derby County most recently defeated Brentford 3-1 in English Football League play. Derby is currently in sixth place of England's second division. In August, Derby County defeated Hull City 4-0 during the second round of League Cup action.

This meeting will mark the first between the two sides since January, when they squared off in the FA Cup. Manchester United leads the all-time head-to-head series 46-29-31.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in USA

Live stream: ESPN+

