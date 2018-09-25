How to Watch Manchester United vs. Derby County: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Manchester United vs. Derby County in the English League Cup on Tuesday, Sept. 25.

By Kaelen Jones
September 25, 2018

Manchester United and Derby County are set to square off in the third round of the English League Cup on Tuesday, Sept. 25. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Manchester United enters the contest coming off a 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton in Premier League action. The Red Devils are currently positioned seventh in England's top flight. However, they did start their Champions League campaign on the right foot by beating Young Boys 3-0 last week.

Derby County most recently defeated Brentford 3-1 in English Football League play. Derby is currently in sixth place of England's second division. In August, Derby County defeated Hull City 4-0 during the second round of League Cup action.

This meeting will mark the first between the two sides since January, when they squared off in the FA Cup. Manchester United leads the all-time head-to-head series 46-29-31.

Here's how to watch Tuesday's match.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: None in USA

Live stream: ESPN+

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)