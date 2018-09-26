Juventus and Bologna square off in a midweek Serie A fixture on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Juventus enters the contest riding a six-game winning streak in all competitions. It is currently in first place of Serie A after winning each of its five games to open the season. Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored his third league goal of the season in the club's latest victory, a 2-0 win over Frosinone.

Bologna comes into the game after winning 2-0 against Roma, picking up its first victory of the season. In fact, Federico Mattiello's 36th-minute goal marked Bologna's first goal of the season. Through five games, the club is 18th in the Serie A table

Juventus leads the all-time, head-to-head series 24-8-1.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's contest.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Rai Italia America

Live stream: Sling TV, and ESPN+. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

