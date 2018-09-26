How to Watch Juventus vs. Bologna: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

Here's how to watch Juventus and Bologna play in Serie A on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

By Kaelen Jones
September 26, 2018

Juventus and Bologna square off in a midweek Serie A fixture on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET.

Juventus enters the contest riding a six-game winning streak in all competitions. It is currently in first place of Serie A after winning each of its five games to open the season. Star forward Cristiano Ronaldo scored his third league goal of the season in the club's latest victory, a 2-0 win over Frosinone.

Bologna comes into the game after winning 2-0 against Roma, picking up its first victory of the season. In fact, Federico Mattiello's 36th-minute goal marked Bologna's first goal of the season. Through five games, the club is 18th in the Serie A table

Juventus leads the all-time, head-to-head series 24-8-1.

Here's how to watch Wednesday's contest.

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV channel: Rai Italia America

Live stream: Sling TV, and ESPN+You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)