How to Watch Sevilla vs. Real Madrid: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Sevilla vs. Real Madrid in La Liga on Wednesday, Sept. 26.

By Kaelen Jones
September 26, 2018

Real Madrid will face off against Sevilla in a midweek La Liga fixture on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid, currently second in La Liga's table, enters the contest riding a two-game winning streak. The Galaticos most recently defeated Espanyol 1-0 in a league match last weekend, as midfielder Marco Asensio scored the match's lone goal.

Sevilla, currently ninth in La Liga, also comes into the fixture on a two-game winning streak. Forward Wissam Ben Yedder's first-half hat trick highlighted a 6-2 win for the club against Levante in its latest contest.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's match.

Time: 4 p.m. ET  

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: Sling TVbeIN Sports ConnectYou can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

