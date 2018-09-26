Real Madrid will face off against Sevilla in a midweek La Liga fixture on Wednesday, Sept. 26. Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET.

Real Madrid, currently second in La Liga's table, enters the contest riding a two-game winning streak. The Galaticos most recently defeated Espanyol 1-0 in a league match last weekend, as midfielder Marco Asensio scored the match's lone goal.

Sevilla, currently ninth in La Liga, also comes into the fixture on a two-game winning streak. Forward Wissam Ben Yedder's first-half hat trick highlighted a 6-2 win for the club against Levante in its latest contest.

Here's how you can watch Wednesday's match.

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: Sling TV, beIN Sports Connect. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

