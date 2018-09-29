How to Watch Arsenal vs. Watford: Live Stream, Time

Here's how to watch Arsenal and Watford in the Premier League on Saturday, Sept. 29. 

By Kaelen Jones
September 29, 2018

Arsenal hosts Watford on Saturday, Sept. 29, in the sixth week of Premier League action. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

The Gunners enter the match having won six straight matches across league and cup play. Arsenal last defeated Everton 2-0 in its latest Premier League fixture behind goals from strikers Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The club enters sixth in the league standings.

Watford earned a draw in its latest league matchup, tying 1-1 with Fulham. Prior to that, the club suffered its first loss of the season in a 2-1 result against Manchester United. The club enters fourth in the league table.

Saturday' contest marks the first time the two clubs have met this season. They last squared off in a league match in March. Arsenal leads the all-time, head-to-head series 15-1-12.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET 

TV channel: None in USA

Live stream: You can stream the match via NBC Sports Gold.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

