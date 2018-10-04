Juventus is showing support for star Cristiano Ronaldo amid rape allegations with a pair of tweets the club shared on Wednesday.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus," the club tweeted. "The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion."

A woman named Kathryn Mayorga accused Ronaldo of raping her in Las Vegas in 2009. The story came back to light after German magazine Der Spiegel published an interview with Mayorga on Sept. 29.

Ronaldo reportedly paid Mayorga to remain quiet after the alleged incident occurred, but Mayorga is speaking out after filing a lawsuit on Sept. 27.

The left winger denied the allegations in a pair of tweets on Wednesday, saying he would not "feed the media spectacle" and will "await with tranquility the results of any and all investigations."

On Monday, the Las Vegas police announced they are re-opening a sexual assault case from June 13, 2009, involving Mayorga.

.@Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus. 1/1 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 4, 2018

The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion. 2/2 — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) October 4, 2018

It was announced Thursday that Ronaldo would be left off of Portugal's national team squad for two upcoming matches. He will miss Portugal's second game in the UEFA Nations League in Poland on Oct. 11 and a friendly match against Scotland three days later. Ronaldo will also not be called up for international games in November.