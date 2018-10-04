Juventus Tweets Support of 'Great Champion' Cristiano Ronaldo Amid Rape Allegations

Ronaldo was accused of allegedly raping a woman in Las Vegas in 2009.

By Jenna West
October 04, 2018

Juventus is showing support for star Cristiano Ronaldo amid rape allegations with a pair of tweets the club shared on Wednesday.

"Cristiano Ronaldo has shown in recent months his great professionalism and dedication, which is appreciated by everyone at Juventus," the club tweeted. "The events allegedly dating back to almost 10 years ago do not change this opinion, which is shared by anyone who has come into contact with this great champion."

A woman named Kathryn Mayorga accused Ronaldo of raping her in Las Vegas in 2009. The story came back to light after German magazine Der Spiegel published an interview with Mayorga on Sept. 29.

Ronaldo reportedly paid Mayorga to remain quiet after the alleged incident occurred, but Mayorga is speaking out after filing a lawsuit on Sept. 27. 

The left winger denied the allegations in a pair of tweets on Wednesday, saying he would not "feed the media spectacle" and will "await with tranquility the results of any and all investigations." 

On Monday, the Las Vegas police announced they are re-opening a sexual assault case from June 13, 2009, involving Mayorga.

It was announced Thursday that Ronaldo would be left off of Portugal's national team squad for two upcoming matches. He will miss Portugal's second game in the UEFA Nations League in Poland on Oct. 11 and a friendly match against Scotland three days later. Ronaldo will also not be called up for international games in November.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)