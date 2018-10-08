France Football Reveals 30-Man Shortlist for 2018 Ballon D'Or

Luka Modric will be looking to sweep the top individual honors for the year, with competition from a familiar cast of characters.

By Avi Creditor
October 08, 2018

France Football revealed its 30-man shortlist for the 2018 Ballon d'Or on Monday, with a familiar cast of characters leading the charge for the individual award.

FIFA 'Best' finalists Luka Modric, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah are included on the 30-player shortlist, as are Lionel Messi, Neymar, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe. Modric will be looking to sweep the FIFA, UEFA best player and Ballon d'Or trophies after his Golden Ball showing in leading Croatia to its first World Cup final and helping Real Madrid win a third straight Champions League title. If he wins, it will snap a 10-year run in which either Ronaldo or Messi has won the award. The rivals each share the all-time lead with five titles apiece.

The award, which had merged with FIFA's top player award for six years from 2010-2015 before separating, will be given out later this year. 

The best soccer player in the world over the last year, at least according to France Football's voting panel, will come from a list of these 30 players:

Sergio Aguero (Man City, Argentina)

Alisson (Liverpool/Roma, Brazil)

Gareth Bale (Real Madrid, Wales)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

Edinson Cavani (PSG, Uruguay)

Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid/Chelsea, Belgium)

Kevin De Bruyne (Man City, Belgium)

Roberto Firmino (Liverpool, Brazil)

Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid, Uruguay)

Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid, France)

Eden Hazard (Chelsea, Belgium)

Isco (Real Madrid, Spain)

Harry Kane (Tottenham, England)

N'Golo Kante (Chelsea, France)

Hugo Lloris (Tottenham, France)

Mario Mandzukic (Juventus, Croatia)

Sadio Mane (Liverpool, Senegal)

Marcelo (Real Madrid, Brazil)

Kylian Mbappe (PSG, France)

Lionel Messi (Barcelona, Argentina)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

Neymar (PSG, Brazil)

Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid, Slovenia)

Paul Pogba (Manchester United, France)

Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona, Croatia)

Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid, Spain)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Juventus/Real Madrid, Portugal)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

Luis Suarez (Barcelona, Uruguay)

Raphael Varane (Real Madrid, France)

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)