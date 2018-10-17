Both the U.S. women's national team and Canada have secured their places in the 2019 Women's World Cup. Now, there are regional bragging rights to settle.

The two France-bound powers have combined to win all previous seven editions of the Concacaf Women's Championship, and one will add to its tally Wednesday night in Frisco, Texas. The U.S. is seeking its sixth title, while Canada, which last won in 2010, is hoping to win a third title. They secured their automatic tickets to the World Cup by virtue of their semifinal routs, with the USA thrashing Jamaica, 6-0, and Canada doing one better, beating Panama, 7-0. They'll be joined in France by Jamaica, which clinched its first Women's World Cup berth ever by edging Panama in penalty kicks in the third-place match.

The U.S. has had Canada's number on the big stage, famously winning a 2012 Olympic semifinal thriller and a 2004 Olympic quarterfinal, both of which went to extra time. Overall, the U.S. is 48-3-7 all-time against its neighbor to the north and enters on a 25-match unbeaten run.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both teams:

One more for the 🏆. You with us?



Lineup notes » https://t.co/P7d8XQnhtC

Here are the rosters for both sides:

USA

GOALKEEPERS: Ashlyn Harris (Orlando Pride), Alyssa Naeher (Chicago Red Stars)

DEFENDERS: Abby Dahlkemper (NC Courage), Crystal Dunn (NC Courage), Hailie Mace (UCLA), Kelly O'Hara (Utah Royals FC), Becky Sauerbrunn (Utah Royals FC), Casey Short (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Sonnett (Portland Thorns FC)

MIDFIELDERS: Morgan Brian (Chicago Red Stars), Julie Ertz (Chicago Red Stars); Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (Washington Spirit), Samantha Mewis (NC Courage)

FORWARDS: Tobin Heath (Portland Thorns), Carli Lloyd (Sky Blue FC), Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride), Christen Press (Utah Royals FC), Mallory Pugh (Washington Spirit), Megan Rapinoe (Seattle Reign FC)

CANADA

GOALKEEPERS: Stephanie Labbe (Linköpings FC), Kailen Sheridan (Sky Blue FC)

DEFENDERS: Lindsay Agnew (Houston Dash), Allysha Chapman (Houston Dash), Shelina Zadorsky (Orlando Pride), Rebecca Quin (Washington Spirit), Ashley Lawrence (PSG), Emma Regan (University of Texas), Kadeisha Buchanan (Lyon)

MIDFIELDERS: Diana Matheson (Utah Royals FC), Jessie Fleming (UCLA), Julia Grosso (University of Texas), Gabrielle Carle (Florida State University), Sophie Schmidt (Unattached)

FORWARDS: Christine Sinclair (Portland Thorns), Janine Beckie (Manchester City), Deanne Rose (University of Florida), Adriana Leon (Seattle Reign FC), Nichelle Prince (Houston Dash), Jordyn Huitema (Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite)