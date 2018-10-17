WATCH: Wayne Rooney Scores on Long-Range Free Kick for D.C. United

Wayne Rooney was at it again for D.C. United in a huge match with playoff implications.

By Avi Creditor
October 17, 2018

The Wayne Rooney experiment has been working out quite well for D.C. United.

Rooney was at it again Wednesday, scoring on a free kick of over 30 yards against Toronto FC for the only goal in a 1-0 win that had major playoff implications for his side. With the three-point haul, D.C. has opened up a four-point lead over Montreal for the final playoff berth in the MLS Eastern Conference with two games to go, making the most of its final game in hand.

Rooney made sure D.C.'s quest to do just that got off to a perfect start in the 18th minute, when he hit this unstoppable, bending ball from long range.

The goal was Rooney's 10th since joining D.C. United in July, to go with seven assists in 18 games. In that time, D.C. has risen from last place in the east and is now on an  eight-match unbeaten run. The club has made the most of its backloaded home schedule, with Audi Field opening just after Rooney's arrival. D.C. has won its last four games, all at home, holding opponents to one goal in that time. It closes the season at home against NYCFC and then at the Chicago Fire, knowing one win will secure its playoff spot.

