How to Watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Arsenal vs. Leicester City in the Premier League on Monday, Oct. 22.

By Avi Creditor
October 22, 2018

Arsenal looks to pick up where it left off prior to the international break when it hosts Leicester City at the Emirates on Monday.

Unai Emery's Gunners have won their last nine games in all competitions, including six straight in league play. They enter the day in fifth place in England's top flight, five points behind first-place Manchester City and three points shy of both Chelsea and Tottenham, who sit in third and fourth, respectively.

Leicester, meanwhile, has endured through an up-and-down start to the season, winning four and losing four, which appropriately puts the Foxes at a midtable position of 11th going into the match.

Here's how to watch their bout:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

