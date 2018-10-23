How to Watch AEK Athens vs. Bayern Munich: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch AEK Athens vs. Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Tuesday, October 23.

By Avi Creditor
October 23, 2018

After halting an uncharacteristic winless streak, Bayern Munich looks to keep building its positive momentum when it travels to Greece to face AEK Athens in the Champions League group stage on Tuesday.

Bayern won at Wolfsburg to end its skid over the weekend and turns its focus to the UCL group stage, where it currently sits second in its quartet behind Ajax due to goal differential, with both on four points. AEK Athens is still seeking its first point of the competition after falling to Ajax and Benfica in its opening two games.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:55 p.m. ET

TV: TNT, Univision Deportes, UniMas

Live Stream: Watch live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. Subscribers can also watch via B/R Live.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

