LIVE: Barcelona Hosts Inter Milan Without Messi in Champions League

Watch all the key plays as Barcelona faces Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

By Avi Creditor
October 24, 2018

Barcelona begins life without Lionel Messi when hosting Inter Milan in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday.

Messi fractured his arm vs. Sevilla over the weekend and is expected to miss three weeks, leaving Barcelona without its talisman for the key bout vs. the resurgent Serie A power. Both sides won their first two games, meaning the winner would take control of Group B, which also features Tottenham and PSV Eindhoven.

In Messi's place, Luis Suarez, Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele will be counted on to pick up the attacking slack, while Inter will hope that one-time Barcelona product Mauro Icardi can provide more moments of magic in this Champions League, as he's done in the previous matches.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

Both sides return to action in the Champions League against one another in two weeks' time, with Inter Milan hosting the rematch at the San Siro on Nov. 6.

