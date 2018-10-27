A helicopter belonging to the owner of Leicester City crashed outside King Power Stadium following Saturday's match against West Ham, according to Sky Sports.

The helicopter landed in a staff parking lot an estimated 200 yards from the stadium. Fans in attendance were evacuated from the venue after the crash and the surrounding area was closed off.

Some Leicester City players were reportedly still in the stadium at the time of the accident. West Ham's team bus had already departed.

Per Sky Sports, it is unclear if Leicester City's owner, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, was on board the helicopter.

"At about 8:30 this evening, eye witnesses told me they saw the Leicester City owner's helicopter take off from the pitch inside the King Power stadium—as it does after every home game—and after a few seconds it appeared to lose control," Sky Sports News reporter Rob Dorsett said.

"It sounds as if there was a problem with the rear tail propeller which sent it spinning out of control and it crashed into the car park at the rear of the King Power Stadium, just a few hundred metres away from where the pitch is, before it burst into flames."

A Leicester City spokesman also released an official club statement via Twitter.

“We are assisting Leicestershire Police and the emergency services in dealing with a major incident at King Power Stadium," the statement said. "The Club will issue a more detailed statement once further information has been established."