Barcelona hosts rival Real Madrid in another edition of El Clasico, which will kick off from Camp Nou at 11:15 a.m. ET.

For the first time in over a decade, the highly-competitive matchup will be absent both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Ronaldo, of course, was sold to Juventus this past summer. Meanwhile, Messi was recently sidelined after fracturing his arm against Sevilla.

Barcelona enters the contest atop the league table with 18 total points. The Spanish giants are coming off a 2-0 victory in Champions League group stage play over Italian side Inter Milan. Rafinha and Jordi Alba provided the goal-scoring power for Barcelona.

Real Madrid has had a much tougher start to the campaign. In addition to losing Ronaldo, manager Zinedine Zidane left the club, and his replacement, Julen Lopetegui, has had difficulty getting Real Madrid to produce wins. Currenlty, Real Madrid is seventh in the table, and will enter Sunday's fixture coming off its first winning result in a month's time.

How to watch Sunday's match:

Time: 11:15 a.m. ET

TV channel: beIN Sports, beIN Sports en Español

Live stream: Sling TV, beIN Sports Connect. You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.