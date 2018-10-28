How to Watch Burnley vs. Chelsea: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Burnley face Chelsea in a Premier League contest on Sunday, Oct. 28.

By Kaelen Jones
October 28, 2018

Chelsea is set to visit Burnley on Sunday, Oct. 28, in a Premier League contest. Kickoff from Turf Moor is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. ET.

Chelsea enters the match unbeaten in league play and third place in the league table. The Blues played a 2-2 draw against Manchester United in their last Premier League game, drawing on Ross Barkley's equalizer deep into stoppage time. On Thursday, Chelsea defeated BATE 3-1 in a UEFA Europa League group stage match.

Burnley comes into the fixture 13th in the table. The club hasn't won since defeating Cardiff City on Sept. 30. In its most recent game, Burnley lost to Manchester City 5-0.

How to watch Sunday's contest

Time: 9:30 a.m. ET

TV channel: Telemundo

Live stream: Telemundo Deportes En VivoNBC Sports Gold. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

