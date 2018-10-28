Manchester United will host Everton in a Premier League contest on Sunday, Oct. 28. Kickoff from Old Trafford is scheduled for noon ET.

Manchester United enters the contest 10th place in the league standings after tying Chelsea last weekend 2-2. Man United is most recently coming off a 1-0 loss against Juventus during a UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Evertoncomes into the match eighth in the Premier League standings. The club has rattled off three straight league victories, with the most recent result coming in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, Telemundo

Live stream: Sling TV, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Live, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.

