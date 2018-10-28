How to Watch Manchester United vs. Everton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Manchester United face Everton in a Premier League match on Sunday, Oct. 28.

By Kaelen Jones
October 28, 2018

Manchester United will host Everton in a Premier League contest on Sunday, Oct. 28. Kickoff from Old Trafford is scheduled for noon ET.

Manchester United enters the contest 10th place in the league standings after tying Chelsea last weekend 2-2. Man United is most recently coming off a 1-0 loss against Juventus during a UEFA Champions League group stage match.

Evertoncomes into the match eighth in the Premier League standings. The club has rattled off three straight league victories, with the most recent result coming in a 2-0 win over Crystal Palace last weekend.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: NBC, Telemundo

Live stream: Sling TVNBCSports.comNBC Sports LiveTelemundo Deportes En Vivo. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)